Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

Entertainment Entertainment Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

The news of Satish Kaushik's death was announced by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

09 March,2023 11:18 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik has passed away in New Delhi due heart failure at the age of 66.

According to Indian media, Satish Kaushik suffered a fatal heart attack while traveling in a car in New Delhi.

The news of Satish Kaushik's death was announced by Bollywood actor and Satish's close friend Anupam Kher through his tweet.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "I know death is the last reality in this world, but I never dreamed that I would write this about my best friend one day. A full stop has been suddenly placed on our friendship of 45 years." Life will never be the same without you Satish!'.

Actress Kangana Ranaut also expressed her condolences on the death of Satish Kaushik.

Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer. Born on April 13, 1956 in Haryana, he worked in theaters before making his Bollywood debut.

Satish Kaushik received massive appreciation for his character of Calendar in the 1987 super hit film Mr. India. Additionally, he won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Anil Kapoor's Ram Lakhan in 1990 and Sajan Chale Susral in 1997.

Talking about direction, Satish Kaushik has directed Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aap Ke Dil Mein Rahte Hein and Salman's hit Tere Naam.