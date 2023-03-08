Ranbir Kapoor wishes daughter Raha to have his traits and not Alia's

I just hope she has my personality and not yours.

08 March,2023 12:47 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, stated that he does not want her daughter Raha to have wife Alia Bhatt’s personality, though he hopes that she gets her mother’s looks.

The actor said “I hope Raha looks like you. She’ll be a nicer looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can’t have two. Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit quieter and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia."

He further spoke about experiencing the phase of fatherhood, said: “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally.”