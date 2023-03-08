Bollywood starlets commemorate Holi carnival

08 March,2023 11:50 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - As the festival of colours (Holi) arrives, a lot of Bollywood stars have been seen celebrating the day with joy while sharing their moments on Instagram and wishing their fans Happy Holi.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped a picture of him wearing a cool hat while sitting in a peaceful place and wrote: “Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi..”

Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of her with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as they play Holi with each other. She wrote: “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session. (miss you saifuuu). Spreading color, love and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

Kiara Advani wished Holi to fans with pictures of her and Sidharth Malhotra from their haldi ceremony. “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours”, wrote Kiara.

Kriti Sanon dropped a special Holi picture of her with her parents and sister. They all can be seen smeared in colour. “Happy Holi from Us to You!"

Anushka Sharma showed glimpse of her Holi celebration. She also wished her fans a Happy Holi with a sweet caption.

Alia Bhatt wished fans Holi by dropped a picture of herself holding a vibrant multi-coloured umbrella.