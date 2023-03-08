Hrithik Roshan, family celebrates Holi in a unique way

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - While people were busy celebrating Holi in India, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family preferred their health over color and cannabis on Holi.

Hrithik Roshan is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, that's why he didn't play with colors like others on the occasion of Holi, but he and his family spent the day of Holi exercising.

The actor posted a video of celebrating Holi in a unique way on Instagram, in which his two sons, ex-wife Sussanne and her boyfriend were seen exercising.

The Bollywood actor wrote in the caption of the video that 'No Rang, No Bhang, just sweat n Fun'. At the same time, he wished his fans on Holi and asked them how everyone was celebrating Holi.