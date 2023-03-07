Paris Fashion Week: Louis Vuitton draws stars with a vintage-tinged ode to French style

The excitement was palpable, even among the VIPs.

07 March,2023 10:55 am

PARIS (Web Desk) - Paris' Musee d'Orsay was, for the duration of Louis Vuitton's 15-minute show, a museum transformed: A buzzing circus of sparkle and camera flashes where the rich, powerful and famous mingled on the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week. Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere put on a resplendent and passionate vintage-tinged ode to French style, prompting cheers from the audience that echoed around the lofty chambers.

Sophie Turner not only dressed on brand, decked out in a silken Vuitton pajama look, she also sung on brand – chanting "we love Louis Vuitton" with front row neighbour Chloe Grace Moretz. Vuitton ambassadors Alicia Vikander and Lea Seydoux chatted animatedly. Anna Wintour pouted.

Pharrell breezed in to flurries of camera flashes, wearing a monogrammed coat and cap, still basking in becoming Louis Vuitton men's designer. Quizzed by The Associated Press if he felt at home at the maison since last month's announcement, Pharrell replied: "It feels like love."

The show itself told a story. Sounds of daily life played in the soundtrack – the sound of whizzing cars, bird song, trains, footsteps and the weather. The clothes too felt like daily life – albeit a sublimely elevated one.

It was as if Ghesquiere had gone to a glamorous thrift store with vintage-style, often sparkling, garments vibrantly mixed and matched.

An oversize brown jacket led down to even more oversized circular pants, next to a snipped away waistcoat worn with a giant student-style knit scarf.

Hidden behind the haphazardness though was some incredible fashion design. Surreal plays in form abounded. Skirts came with pleats as sharp as knives. Yellow sleeves were so long they looked like they had been put in the wrong wash cycle. And an oversized marble knit sheath dress had leg of mutton sleeves with the top part completely lopped off.