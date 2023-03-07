Video showing Juhi Chawla at 1984 Miss Universe resurfaces

Entertainment Entertainment Video showing Juhi Chawla at 1984 Miss Universe resurfaces

Video features Juhi from the National Costume round which she won.

07 March,2023 10:24 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Did you know actor Juhi Chawla was the winner of the Miss India pageant in 1984? She was only 18. Later in the same year, she went to represent India at Miss Universe.

An old video of Juhi from the Miss Universe pageant has surfaced online. It features Juhi from the National Costume round which she won.

The video opens with a look at younger-looking Juhi in a blue dress. She wears a sash which read ‘India’ while standing on stage with other participants from across the world. She flashes her evergreen smile and claps as others are called during the introduction round of the show.

The video fast forwards to the National Costume round of the pageant. Juhi graced the round in a pink embroidered lehenga. She paired it with traditional gold jewellery and a hair bun. She is heard introducing herself, “Namaste. I am Juhi Chawla from Bombay, India.” While Juhi didn't become Miss Universe of the year, she was the winner of the National Costume round.