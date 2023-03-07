Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada

Legendary actor’s funeral attended by close relatives and large number of Pakistani community

07 March,2023 01:27 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Legendary actor Qavi Khan has been laid to eternal rest in Canada.

The funeral prayers of Qavi Khan, renowned Pakistani actor, has been offered in Canada after his body was buried in the graveyard of Muslim Community. Former legendary actor’s funeral was attended by his close relatives and large number of Pakistani community.

He had passed away yesterday at the age of 80 years. Renowned actor was a cancer patient and had traveled to Canada to his family for his treatment.

Qavi Khan was born in Peshawar in 1942. He had worked in theaters, radio and more than 200 TV dramas and films. The legendary actor was awarded with ‘Pride of Performance’ and ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ awards for his outstanding performances.

He was also nominated for ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ award this year and also received ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ in tribute to his work for Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television. Some of his masterpieces included ‘lakhon mein teen’, ‘alif noon’, ‘andhera ujala’, ‘angar wadi’ and ‘ashiana’ among TV serials and also played roles in movies like ‘tiger gang’ and sarfarosh’.

