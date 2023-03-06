Condolences and tributes pour in for legendary Qavi Khan

'Qavi Khan sahib's stature in the industry will remain unmatched,' says Adnan Siddiqui

06 March,2023 08:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – An inspiration for new generation and the man of versatility, Qavi Khan, passed away after protracted illness in Canada Sunday night at the age of 80.

Qavi Khan, who received Nishan-i-Imtiaz, the highest civil award in Pakistan, for his outstanding services in the field of showbiz, was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country. He had a career spanning over four decades and had showcased his artistic talent in every medium of entertainment, be it television, theatre or radio.

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and quickly rose to fame due to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. He was known for his powerful performances, which often left audiences spellbound.

Throughout his career, Khan worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in the theater scene, having acted in several plays throughout his career.

Celebrities, politicians, fans and people from different walks of life have expressed their condolence and paid tribute to the true icon of the Pakistani showbiz industry.

