Veteran TV actor Qavi Khan passes away aged 80

Entertainment Entertainment Veteran TV actor Qavi Khan passes away aged 80

Veteran TV actor Qavi Khan passes away aged 80

05 March,2023 11:38 pm

(Web Desk) - Veteran star Qavi Khan, a stalwart of Pakistani showbiz, has passed away in Canada at the age of 80 due to a prolonged illness.



Qavi Khan, who received Nishan-i-Imtiaz, the highest civil award in Pakistan, for his outstanding services in the field of showbiz, was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country. He had a career spanning over four decades and had showcased his artistic talent in every medium of entertainment, be it television, theatre or radio.



Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and quickly rose to fame due to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. He was known for his powerful performances, which often left audiences spellbound.



Throughout his career, Khan worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in the theater scene, having acted in several plays throughout his career.



Khan's contribution to Pakistani showbiz has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on the industry. His passing is a great loss for the country and its entertainment industry.



The news of his death has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from his colleagues, fans, and admirers all over the world.