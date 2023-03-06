Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury while filming action scene

Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury while filming action scene

He will take weeks to recover before the shoot resumes

(Web Desk) – 80-year-old legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a rib cartilage injury during the shoot of his upcoming movie “Project K”.

Indian media reported that Bachchan shared the news with his fans on social media writing that his rib cartilage broke while shooting an action scene for the movie. “Film’s shooting was stopped and he was shifted to the hospital for treatment”, he added. He faced difficulty, he said, in movement and breathing after the accident.

Reports said that Mr Bachchan would take weeks to recover as doctors had advised the octogenarian complete bed rest.

