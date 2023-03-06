AR Rahman's son AR Ameen miraculously saved during shooting

06 March,2023 01:38 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - AR Ameen, son of Bollywood's famous musician, composer, singer and screenwriter AR Rahman, narrowly escaped an accident caused by a heavy chandelier falling on the set.

AR Ameen shared some pictures of the incident on Instagram saying just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads.

He further said I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma.

On the other hand, following the incident, AR Rahman demanded world-class safety on the sets and said the safety standard should be high in Indian sets.