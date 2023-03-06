Sanjay Dutt to be seen in Hera Pheri 3

The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 began on February 21 in Mumbai.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Renowned Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been cast for Bollywood's most popular film sequel Hera Pheri 3, whose character details have also been revealed.

The shooting of Hera Pheri 3 began on February 21 in Mumbai with lead actors Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Reports suggest that Herapheri 3 has also cast Sanjay Dutt, who was not a part of the film series earlier. The actor will be playing as the brother of actor Ravi Kishan, who is playing a gangster in the film.

The most popular Bollywood film 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. After its success, its sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri' was released in 2006, both starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty.