Saba Qamar shares thoughts about Bollywood actors

The host showed pictures of Bollywood actors and asked for their opinion.

06 March,2023 09:10 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - An old video of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's comment on Bollywood star Salman Khan on a local TV show has gone viral on social media.

Saba Qamar participated in a private TV morning show in 2015 where the host showed pictures of Bollywood actors and asked for their opinion.

While commenting about Salman Khan in the show, Saba Qamar said "Sallu Bhaiyaa is very naughty, I am afraid of him. He does not follow the style of the choreographer and makes something of his own.”

Regarding Hrithik Roshan, she said 'I don't want a father of two, even if he would have been unmarried, he is not my type'.

The host showed a picture of Emraan Hashmi during the show, and said she has to do a film with him, to which Saba Qamar replied that she doesn't want to get oral cancer.