Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to tie the knot in November

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to tie the knot in November

Hrithik got divorced from his first wife Suzanne Khan in 2014.

05 March,2023 11:32 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - An Indian website has claimed that the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will tie the knot in November this year.

Earlier, the Indian media had claimed that Hrithik's family has accepted Saba, after which preparations for their wedding have been started.

However, Hrithik has not officially acknowledged their relationship yet, but Saba Azad along with the actor was seen together on many occasions in the last one year.

Saba Azad's name is 'Saba Singh Grewal' and she is an actress as well as a singer and a theater director.

