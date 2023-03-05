Benny Dayal injured after drone hits during concert

05 March,2023 11:11 am

CHENNAI (Web Desk) - Famous Bollywood singer Benny Dayal was injured when a drone camera hit the back of his head during a concert in Chennai on Friday.

Benny Dayal can be seen, in videos that have gone viral on social media, singing on stage at a concert, when a drone camera while recording the event came close to the singer and hit him on the back of his head.

The singer immediately stopped singing after being hit by the drone and sat on the stage rubbing his head while the authorities rushed to him and gave medical assistances.

After the accident, Benny Dayal released a video message to his fans on Instagram and informed them about his health.

He said due to the hitting of the drone, he suffered a minor injury on his head while his two fingers were injured which have been bandaged. The singer thanked the Chennai authorities for providing immediate medical assistance.

Benny Dayal, however, also requested concert organizers to always hire a certified drone operator while advising artists to have a person with them to control the drones to avoid such incidents.