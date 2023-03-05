Shushmita Sen shares video message after heart treatment

MUMBAI (Web desk) - Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was shifted home from the hospital after a heart procedure.

Recently, Sushmita Sen underwent angioplasty and stenting after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai. She has now been shifted home from the hospital and has thanked her fans for their prayers and good wishes for the recovery.

In a video statement released on her official Instagram account, Shusmita said I had a massive heart attack and my heart artery was 95% blocked, exercise, healthy lifestyle helped me recover.

She further said I am grateful to the fans who sent me good wishes and bouquets of flowers during my illness.

The actress said during the treatment, I had requested the hospital administration that no one should know about my admission and the procedure and I am thankful that the administration took care of my privacy till I was discharged.