Two people trespass Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow

03 March,2023 11:44 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Two men were arrested by the police for trying to break into Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai.

Two people tried to enter the bungalow by jumping over the outer wall. The police arrested them and registered a case under various provisions for trespassing in the Bollywood star's bungalow.

According to the Police, both the arrested accused, aged 19 and 20, belong to Gujarat and say they wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan. “The accused are being interrogated, so far nothing can be said with certainty about the motive behind trespassing of the two,” police added.