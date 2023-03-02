Actress played neighbour alongside Amitabh Bachchan got engaged

The film Cheeni Kum was released in 2007 while MS Dhoni was released in 2016.

02 March,2023 03:23 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Sweeney Khara, the girl who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour in the film 'Cheeni Kum', has not only grown up now but also got engaged.

Sweeney Khara shared her engagement photos on Instagram and revealed that she will be tying the knot with her fiance Arush Desai soon.

Sweeney Khara acted as a child star in several dramas and films. Her popular TV dramas include 'Ba Bahu Aur Baby', Dil Mil Gaye' and 'Zindagi Khati Meethi' and films, including 'Parineeta', 'Siasat', 'Hariputra', 'Paatshala', 'Cheeni Kim' and 'MS Dhoni'.

