Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

02 March,2023 01:24 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and released its teaser.

Kartik, who played the role of 'Rooh Baba' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released the teaser of the film on Instagram and captioned it, 'Rooh Baba is coming back in Diwali 2024'.

The teaser released by the actor shows the ancient mansion where the story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ended. The actor can be heard saying, 'Do you think the story is over? Doors are closed only to open again one day; I don't just talk to the spirits but the spirits also come inside me.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was first released in 2007 which set many records in which Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel were seen in the lead roles along with Akshay Kumar. Following, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that was also a big hit at the box office.

The film will reportedly be released on the occasion of Diwali 2024.