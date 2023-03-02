Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri accused of breach of trust

The case has been registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust).

02 March,2023 12:04 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - An FIR has been registered against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, film producer and designer Gauri Khan in connection with the purchase of property.

According to the reports, the case has been registered under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has accused the actor's wife that the company of which Gauri is the brand ambassador, did not give possession of the flat in Lucknow despite receiving INR8.6 million.

An FIR has also been registered against the Chief MD Anil Kumar and Director Mahesh Talsiani of Talsiani Construction. The plaintiff Jaswant Shah claimed that Gauri Khan forced him to buy the flat.

Gauri has her own company called 'Gauri Khan Designs' and is considered one of the best interior designers in Bollywood who has decorated the homes of many celebrities.