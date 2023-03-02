Kapil Sharma to be seen as prime in Nandita Das's 'Zwigato'

Zwigato is the story of a food delivery boy.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Indian filmmaker and actress Nandita Das has released the trailer for her upcoming film 'Zwigato', in which the lead role is played by renowned comedian Kapil Sharma.

Talking to the film's trailer launch event, Kapil Sharma said Nandita Das had told him that even if Shah Rukh Khan would have showed his interest for the film, she would have preferred the famous comedian as the film needed a common face.

Zwigato is the story of a food delivery boy. Kapil said when he came to Mumbai, he was looking for work in showbiz as well as working in a foreign beverage company. The company's drinks used to be delivered in trucks and there was no mobile application at the time. “When Nandita Das came to me with the story of this movie, I felt my story relatable to it somewhere,” he added.

Kapil said he was curious why the director chose him for this role, so he asked Nandita this question, to which Nandita replied, "Even if the global star Shah Rukh Khan had agreed to the film, I would not take him and cast you because you have a normal appearance that is befitting anywhere in the public.