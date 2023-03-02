Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' eagerly looked-for after Pathaan's success

Entertainment Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' eagerly looked-for after Pathaan's success

The film Jawan is to be released in June this year.

02 March,2023 11:28 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Following the Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan’s success at the box office, everyone is eagerly waiting for his next film 'Jawan'.

The film Jawan, directed by Atlee, the director of South films, is among the most awaited films of this year. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing essential roles in the film.

Rumors were doing the rounds that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was being roped in for a cameo (short lead) role in Jawan. There was a lot of excitement from the fans as this was going to be the first time that Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan would be seen together in a film. However, the joy of the fans remained unfulfilled as Arjun excused from acting in the film Jawan.

Allu Arjun was approached to be a part, but due to his busy schedule, he refused to work in the film as Arjun is currently working on the sequel of his super hit Pushpa. Jawan and Pushpa 2 had the same shooting dates so the actor opted for Pushpa 2 and refused to act in Jawan.

The film Jawan is to be released in June this year.