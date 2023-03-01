Dharmendra, Amitabh, Ambani's houses in peril to be blown up

Investigation was started by the Mumbai Police.

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India received a threatening call from an unknown person who claimed to have planted bombs in the houses of famous Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani.

According to Indian media reports, a phone call was received by the Nagpur Police through the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday, which was immediately reported to the Mumbai Police.

Police officers were deployed at the houses of Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani along with Amitabh, after which the investigation was started by the Mumbai Police.

According to reports, the caller threatened to blow up the houses of the three while the caller also claimed that 25 armed men had arrived in Mumbai's Dadar area to carry out a terror attack.

The Supreme Court of India has directed that the billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family should also be provided with a high level of security while traveling across the country and abroad.