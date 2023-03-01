Ranbir Kapoor spells out his stance after backlash on working with Pakistani media

I would like to work because there are no limits for artists

01 March,2023 11:02 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - In December last year, Ranbir Kapoor participated in a film festival organized in Jeddah, during which the Pakistani filmmaker asked Ranbir Kapoor that now in the case of Saudi Arabia, we have a platform that can connect the two film industries. Yes, I have a film for you. Would you like to work for Pakistan?

On this, Ranbir had said that I would like to work because there are no limits for artists. Presenting this statement of Ranbir in a different way on social media, he also faced criticism from India, on which Ranbir has now given explanation.

Talking to the Indian media during the promotion of his film, Ranbir said that my statement was misunderstood. Art is art but for me nothing is more important than my motherland.