Malayalam film director Joseph James passes away days before film release

28 February,2023 01:19 pm

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The Malayalam film industry is in mourning as news breaks of the passing of director Joseph Manu James at the young age of 31.

According to reports, Joseph had been suffering from hepatitis and was undergoing treatment when he passed away on February 24 in a hospital.

Joseph's untimely death comes just days before the release of his directorial debut 'Nancy Rani', a film he had poured his heart and soul into.

Before his directorial debut, Joseph made a name for himself in the Indian film industry as a child actor, starring in the film 'I am Curious' directed by Sabu James in 2004. He then worked as an assistant director in both the Malayalam and Hindi film industries before making his directorial debut.

The showbiz industry has expressed its grief and condolences for the loss of such a talented and promising director. Our thoughts go out to Joseph's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.