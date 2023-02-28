Natasha Humera Ejaz illuminates the New York Times Square

28 February,2023 11:41 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Endowed music artist Natasha Humera Ejaz has just become the second Spotify EQUAL ambassador from Pakistan.

Natasha Ejaz lit up EQUAL’s digital billboard at Times Square in New York City. The singer's popular song ‘Khud Se Batein’ will be featured on Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan playlist as part of the celebrations.

EQUAL Pakistan is a platform of the streaming giant, Spotify, that celebrates and underscores some of the most talented female artists of Pakistan. The platform drove some of the most incredible local artists into international eminence.

The diva began her career at the age of seven. However, her debut single ‘Today Is a Place’ came out in 2010 and elevated her as the talented stars of the music industry.

Sharing her bliss at the achievement, Ejaz shared a post on Instagram saying, “I never realized what it feels like to have my voice amplified on the global stage until EQUAL Ambassador of the Month actually happened.”

“I do what I do because I can't think of another way of living, and to have the opportunity to share what I'm passionate about with the world and simultaneously turn up the volume on all girls is a huge privilege,” the singer added.

Natasha has a number of singles including Right Way to Fall, God In Me, Khud Se Batein, Monologue, And Then He Said, Lullaby, Here to Stay, Outhouse Theme and Carmen.