Indo-Pak couple meeting through online ludo ends up in jail

The girl is Iqra Jeewani from Hyderabad and the man is Mulayam Singh Yadav from India.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Love conquers all and All is fair in love and war are sayings that have been with us since we start hearing the truths of this universe and that is what happened between a couple with a girl hailing from Hyderabad Pakistan and a guy from UP India. Though these two nations are always fighting, online gaming brought two people from these countries together and a match was made on an online Ludo app. The girl is Iqra Jeewani from Hyderabad and the man is Mulayam Singh Yadav from India.

Iqra and Mulayam met through online ludo and later they planned to bring Iqra to India so they can get married via Nepal. Iqra is 19 years old and when they met online two years ago, she was a minor. They both were successful in their endeavor and Iqra reached India where they got married and were living in Bengaluru where Mulayam works.

Things however went awry for the love birds as they have now been arrested in India. Iqra was handed over to authorities and Mulayam is in jail because they both had forged documents for her identity and her entry as well as stay in the country. The couple’s landlord has also been apprehended by authorities in India.