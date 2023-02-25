Javed Akhtar's remarks not even worthy of comment, says Mustansar Tarrar

'I am ashamed of myself after hearing his comments'

25 February,2023 12:32 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – As Indian poet Javed Akhtar’s remarks on the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai at the 2023 Faiz Festival sparked a controversy on social media, famous Urdu novelist Mustansar Hussain Tarrar was also approached for a comment on Akhtar’s remarks at the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) .

Mr Tarrar criticised Akhtar, saying “he (Tarrar) felt ashamed of himself after coming across Akhtar uttering those words”. “I do not find his remarks worthy of comment,” he added. He said our nation had lost its sense as well as tolerance.

Writer of the critically acclaimed novel “Bahao” had been invited to the LLF on the carnival’s first day and he stole the show with his bold stance on multiple occasions. He said a writer was supposed to utter bad words about society he was living in to earn a Nobel Prize, adding that he did not possess that art.

“Pakistan’s Pride of Performance and Kamal-e-Fan awards are no less than the Nobel Prize”, he added. He had not many wishes, he said, but he was straightforward, and bold people were not respected.

Earlier, globally renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar had received backlash for throwing a party in Lahore for Akhtar. Ali Zafar was criticised by social media users for hosting a dinner for Javed Akhtar, but he later issued an explanation in this regard.



