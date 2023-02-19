Love for Faiz and Urdu language persists in India, says Javed Akhtar

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned Indian writer and poet Javed Akhtar says people in India have not left Urdu or Faiz and the love for Faiz Ahmed Faiz remains.

In an interview in Lahore, the eminent poet said there is magic in the poetry of Faiz Ahmad Faiz. “The poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz is popular in India in Urdu language as well as in Hindi language. People [of India] look up for meanings if they don’t understand some words of Urdu language. The people in India have neither left Urdu nor Faiz and love for Faiz Ahmed Faiz remains,” he added.

Earlier, Javed Akhtar along with other Indian luminaries came to Pakistan to attend the seventh Faiz Festival organised in Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.