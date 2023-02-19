Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu wish fans Herath Mubarak

19 February,2023 09:12 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished their fans Herath Mubarak on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a picture on Saturday as they celebrated the festival with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal's parents Ravi Kemmu and Jyoti Kemmu.

In the picture, Ravi was seen making the preparations for the pooja while Inaaya sat next to him looking at the thalis (plates) nearby. Soha, Kunal Kemmu, and Jyoti smiled for the camera as they sat huddled near Inaaya. Several lamps, bowls, and flowers among other things were also seen in the picture.

For the occasion, Kunal wore a rust kurta and white pyjama while Soha opted for a grey and rust outfit. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wore a yellow dress as she twinned with her grandfather who opted for a kurta and dhoti. Jyoti was seen in a printed white outfit. Soha and Kunal captioned the post, "Herath Mubarak (lamp emoji)."

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Herath Mubarak...to u all. Inni jaan looking Mahsha'Allah lovely." A fan wrote, "Simplicity at its best is what I love about this couple." "This family radiates all the positivity one needs to feel," said a person. "How adorably is the baccha (kid) sitting. She is definitely a star in making, so natural," read a comment. "Simple and beautiful, whenever I see this family it gives me a beautiful feeling. God bless you guys," wrote an Instagram user.