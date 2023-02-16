Imran Abbas set to make Indian Punjabi film debut in " Jee ve Sohneya Jee "

The talented actor has also worked in the thriller "3D Creature."

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan's well-known TV actor Imran Abbas is about to take the Indian Punjabi film industry by storm with his upcoming film "Jee ve Sohneya Jee". The news was confirmed by the actor himself on his Instagram, where he released the motion poster and promised that fans would be in for a treat with his Punjabi debut.

Media reports suggest that the film will be shot across Europe, London, and India, giving viewers a glimpse of some breathtaking locations. Imran Abbas expressed his excitement about entering the Indian Punjabi film industry and announced that the movie will hit theaters on October 6, 2023.