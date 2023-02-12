Ushna Shah terms French magazine remarks on quake victims as fascism

It takes lowest level of sickness to mock disaster, beyond deplorable, Pakistani actress

12 February,2023 02:49 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani showbiz industry's leading actress Ushna Shah has called the French magazine Charlie Hebdo a racist and fascist publication for mocking the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

“CharlieHebdo is a disgraced, racist and fascist publication. It takes the lowest level of sickness to mock such a disaster. Beyond deplorable; this will surpass “not bathing” as the worst thing France will ever be known for. Disgusting,” she tweeted.

The actress further wrote that it is more than sad and it will leave the fairness behind because France will be known for the worst thing ever.

It should be noted that the infamous French magazine Charlie Hebdo had mocked the victims of the deadliest earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

