Meera to reportedly play lead role in 'Pakeezah's' sequel

02 February,2023 10:18 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Meera Jee, who is one of the most controversial Pakistan film actors will reportedly be playing lead role in Pakistan’s remake of Bollywood’s epic “Pakeezah”.

In a recent interview, the “Baaji” actor opened up about her future plans in showbiz and revealed that she will be seen in sequel of “Pakeezah”, a film released back in 1972. Earlier, as per the reports, Mahira Khan was supposed to play this role but Meera has confirmed that she will be initiating shoot for the film in March 2023.

“Pakeezah” was a masterpiece released by Indian cinema in 90’s. It was arguably one of the best works of late actor Meena Kumari who was said to be a classic diva of B-town. The film became a hit a month after she died.

The film was made in 14 years. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, grossing INR60 million (US$750,000) after a theatrical run of over 50 weeks.

Kumari was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress and won a special award from the Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards. The film was also nominated for Best Film and Best Director and won N B Kulkarni the award for Best Art Direction at Filmfare.