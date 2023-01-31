Mahira to reportedly play Meena Kumari in Pakistan's remake of 'Pakeezah'

31 January,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Mahira Khan is set to take on the role of Meena Kumari in a Pakistani remake of the classic 1972 film, “Pakeezah”. The film will be produced by Hamid Hussain and his UAE-based production company, Action Consultancy.

Along with Khan, there are reportedly several other high-profile actors in consideration for the project. Khan is reportedly on board already, they are hoping to secure more famous artists for the remake of this epic.

Action Consultancy is known for representing leading South Asian stars, including Humayun Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Sajal Aly. The agency has recently expanded into financing international content and packaging films and series.

“Pakeezah” was one of the most popular Bollywood projects of all time, taking 14 years to make. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, grossing INR60 million (US$750,000) after a theatrical run of over 50 weeks.

Kumari was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress and won a special award from the Bengal Film Journalists Association Awards. The film was also nominated for Best Film and Best Director and won N B Kulkarni the award for Best Art Direction at Filmfare.

Mahira Khan is still basking in the success of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” and will also be seen with Fawad Khan in “Neelofar”.