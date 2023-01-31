Resham appeals govt to allow Fawad meet his daughters

31 January,2023 03:00 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan actor Resham has appealed to the government to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to meet his daughters.

In the video message on Twitter, she urged the government to stop the mistreatment with the politician. "Please keep these innocent girls Nissa and Mirha away from the politics and let them meet their father,” said the actor. In her caption, she also requested the government to release Fawad.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry is incarcerated under sedition charges for allegedly threatening members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He was seen weeping in the courtroom as he was not allowed to see his daughters.