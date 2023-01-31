Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was 'low on confidence' about 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was 'low on confidence' about 'Pathaan' success

31 January,2023 10:40 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan made a public appearance for the first time after the release of “Pathaan”. He admitted to having low confidence in “Pathaan” due to the failure of “Zero” at the box office.

Conversing with the media, he said, “Thank you for bringing life to the industry. This experience has yet not sunk for all this. Thanking everyone for the film. Go to people who love you. I have millions who love me. God has always given me a balcony ticket. The film experience is an experience of love. It should not hurt anyone. I was low on confidence. I got scared sometimes.”

He further added, “We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film. There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people.”

“Pathaan” has gained the title of “highest opening weekend film” with collections of 542 crores within five days.