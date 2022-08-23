Filmfare withdraws Kangana Ranaut's nomination after court threat

Entertainment Entertainment Filmfare withdraws Kangana Ranaut's nomination after court threat

Kangana was nominated in the Best Actress category for her movie "Thalaivi".

23 August,2022 10:27 am

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) - After Kangana Ranaut said she will sue Filmfare magazine for nominating and inviting her to their awards show, the magazine revoked her Best Actress nomination. Filmfare has called Kangana’s accusations false and has issued a lengthy statement on the same. Kangana however responded to their statement and said though her nomination has been revoked, she will still sue the magazine.

In a lengthy statement, Filmfare awards wrote, “It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut. As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation.”

They also shared an excerpt from their message to Kangana, which read, “Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’”

The statement continued, "This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii.



We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill."

Now, Kangna reacted to the statement from Filmfare and wrote, "@filmfare has finally withdrew my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them… my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows… see you in court @filmfare."

Earlier Kangana said, "I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks.”

Kangana was nominated in the Best Actress category for her movie "Thalaivi".