Shoaib Akhtar was offered Bollywood film

Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was approached for a Bollywood film which he refused

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was approached for a Bollywood film which he later refused to do.

The cricketer has a vast fan following in India and Bollywood, praised by actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with a foreign news agency, Akhtar said, "I was offered to play a lead role in the movie Gangster which was later on done by Emraan Hashmi."

Feeling remorse, he added, "Now I think I should have done that film."

The film Gangster was a pure love story with Kangana Ranaut, Shiny Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi as the main characters.