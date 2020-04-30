Celebs hopes Imran Khan will rise again

Most of the entertainment industry celebrities on Sunday, expressed their support for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Online) - Most of the entertainment industry celebrities on Sunday, expressed their support for Imran Khan, while marking his ouster day as black day of the history.

Many celebrities expressed their sorrow on the ouster of Imran Khan Government.

Renowned actress Samina Pirzada wrote on twitter "This is not the end, Imran Khan will return with more power and greater resolve. He will not give up and neither will we. We share a great bond. Love for Pakistan."

She also thanks Imran Khan for "waking up the nation," and wrote in roman English on twitter that "Imran Khan, humain is lambi neend say jaganay ka shukria. Humnay is political theatre kay saray chehray jan liay hain pehchan liay hain

She said that we have learned all these faces behind the political theater.

Teefa in trouble star Maya Ali termed the day as saddest and black day of the in Pakistan history, she said that we have lost an honest Prime Minister.

She also thanked Khan and expresses hope that IK will rise back

She also wrote “once leader, always a leader.”

Armeena Khan a famous actress wrote on his twitter “May God protect Pakistan and it’s loyal citizens from darkness and forces of evil that are about to consume it once more. Ameen.”

She told that, she is unable to sleep as she felt that something important has been lost.

Shan Shahid ‘a big name of Pakistan film industry’ penned that this was Imran Khan’s journey as a PM phase 1, he further said that a journey as great leader begins now.

He said Imran Khan that this nation needs him, while asking him that don’t give up on us..don’t give up on Pakistan.

Shahveer jafery famous content creator also thanked and solute Khan on his struggle to save Pakistan.