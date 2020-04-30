Naumaan Ijaz shuts haters for rude comments on his video

In the video they were having a laugh in a shopping mall in USA.

(Web Desk) – Senior Pakistani actor Naumaan Ijaz is one of the most admired actors of the industry for his work and the strong characters he played. Recently the actor was much praised by all for the role of Mr. Shameem.

Naumaan Ijaz shared a video with fellow artist Bushra Ansari who is also a very talented, well experienced and a versatile actor of Pakistan. In the video they were having a laugh in a shopping mall in USA, while people dropped hilarious comments with love for the two legends of the industry. But there were also a few who started being rude and added some negative comments.

Naumaan Ijaz didn’t take it light and gave such people a reminder that how they should be talking to their elders. Giving them an educational slam.

Here’s the video that the actor shared with the caption, “Having fun with one and only Bushra Apa.”