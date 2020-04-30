Farhan Saeed, Ramsha Khan new photoshoot emits 'so in love' vibes.

(Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed joined in an Eid Collection photoshoot with the gorgeous actress Ramsha Khan and the pictures are worth to have a look at.

Ramadan is almost here and so is the time for brands to start launching their Eid Collections. A phootshoot of Farhan Saeed and Ramsha Khan that has been done for a famous brand as part of their latest Eid Collection emits so in love vibes and does great justice to the campaign that required them to be acting as a newly engaged couple paying a visit to their childhood home.

Ramsha looks like an absolute beauty in every outfit while Farhan matches her along with rocking the shoot in traditional attires. Here are some pictures from the shoot.



