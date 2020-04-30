Tiger Shroff reveals reason behind changing his name

MUMBAI (ONLINE): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has recently revealed the interesting reason behind changing his name from ‘Jai Hemant Shroff’ to ‘Tiger Shroff’.



According to Indian media, the actor celebrated his 32nd birthday Wednesday. The actor is known for his brilliant action stunts and shaky dance moves. He is also the son of famous actor Jacky Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.



In an old interview, Tiger had revealed the interesting reason behind changing his name. “I used to bite people in my childhood, hence people started calling me ‘Tiger’”, he told an Indian media outlet.

The actor revealed an incident when he had bitten his teacher, and was punished for this act. “Then people started calling me Tiger and I became Tiger Shroff”, he said.