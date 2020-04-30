Former 'Miss Ukraine' joins army to defend motherland

KYIV (ONLINE): Former Miss Ukraine Anastasia Lena has joined Ukrainian army to contribute from her country’s side in ongoing war against Russia.



People of Ukraine are going through a difficult time because Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun military operations in Ukraine, which has changed the lives of the people of Ukraine.



Ukrainian government has barred its citizens from fleeing country and ordered them to stay inside their houses.



Many civilians including showbiz stars are joining their country’s army as soldiers to defend their homeland. Anastasia also shared her pictures on Instagram in which she could be seen standing somewhere in the war-hit areas of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, equipped with armory.



Many fans have commented on her post and announced to join their army since then, while others strictly criticized Russian army’s advancement toward Ukraine.