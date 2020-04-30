Bigg Boss 11's Mehjabi Siddiqui quits showbiz for Islam

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian Model and actress Mehjabi Siddiqui, who participated in India’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, has quit showbiz for Islam.



In a post on Instagram, She revealed that she has also decided to ‘obey the Creator’ and will now always wear a hijab. "I am writing this because I was very upset for 2 years. I had no understanding as to what to do to feel good. When a person commits a sin, then the shame of sin ends in a short time, but the bad deed remains till the doom."



" I realized that forgetting my real life, I was living the life of the world," a part of her note read.

"Human beings can never get rest by disobeying Allah. No matter how hard to try to please people and no matter how much time you give, people will never appreciate you. It is better that you spend your time in persuading Allah. This will make me and yours better," she added.



In her note, Mehjabin also spoke about how Sana Khan, who left the film industry in 2020 to ‘serve humanity and follow the orders’ of her Creator, inspired her. "I was following Sana Khan sister for a year. I used to like her words very much and watching her videos awakened the hobby of listening to (religious) programs in me," she wrote.

"The happiness that I got by repenting from Allah, I cannot describe in words. What I was looking for in happiness, I got it by praying i.e. worshipping Allah. Now I have decided that I will always be in Hijab Inshallah. May Allah forgive my sins, grant me the ability to walk on the right path," she concluded.