Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up on channelling different character in 'Mardaani'

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin touched upon the most challenging role of his career in his recent interview.

In chat with the media outlet, the 83 actor revealed that it was his role in his film Mardaani which has been the most challenging of his career as he was playing an anti-hero, opposite Rani Mukerji.

Tahir expressed, “The most challenging for me would have to be Mardaani, purely because it was my first (film) and there was a lot of pressure of having to prove myself. It was also very different and so far-removed from my comfort zone. I am romantic, smiley guy in real life, but to play someone who’s in the shadows, on the phone call, constantly looking for surveillance and like seeing whether he’s being followed…it took a while to get into the skin of that character.”