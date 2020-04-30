Anushka Sharma showers praise on a man for caring for an injured stray dog

The actress hailed the man for being kind towards the animal.

MUMBAI (Online) - Bollywood prominent actress Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a Delhi man who was seen defending a stray dog despite being called ‘pagal’.

In the video, a man is carrying a stray dog in his arms as he argues in defence of the animal with another man on the streets of Delhi. Despite being called mad, the man continued to defend the pet and urged everyone to take care of the loving creatures.