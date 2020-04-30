Neha Dhupia quits Roadies after Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI (Online): In an interview with a web portal, Neha Dhupia confirmed she won’t be part of the show Roadies either.



She was heartbroken to see Rannvijay not being a part of it. The reasons for his exit are best known to him and the network, Neha said.

The actress said that she loved the show.

Calling Rannvijay a dear friend, she said that they will continue the friendship. The actress said that another good friend has stepped into Rannvijay Sinha’s shoes, referring to Sonu Sood who will be hosting the series.