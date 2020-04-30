Ranveer Singh reveals secret to his flawless skin

Mumbai (online): Bollywood versatile actor Ranveer Singh recently indulged in a fun chat session on Instagram, spilling the beans on his fashion and fitness.

A fan asked Ranveer the secret to his flawless skin. The actor was quick to reveal, “Daily 10 litre Paani (water)!"

During the same session, Ranveer Singh also revealed that he will soon be flying off to Cleveland to participate in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Confirming the development, the actor posted, “I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi!”