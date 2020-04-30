(Dunya News) – American actress Angelina Jolie has shared a letter from a young Afghan woman who had written to her, mentioning the plight of young girls in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.



The actress took to Instagram and stated, “A young woman in Afghanistan sent me this letter. I am protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”



“Now, with women being arrested simply for taking part in peaceful protests, she writes “I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a girl,” Jolie added.

“I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward. The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country,” she went on to write.



Jolie concluded her post, saying, “Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day."



"Please help ensure they’re not forgotten,” the actress urged.