Unique restrictions for guests attending Katrina's wedding

(Web Desk) - There are rules and regulations for all guests attending the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Koshal.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Koshal’s wedding is being echoed in Bollywood these days and it is said that they will tie the knot in December.

However, no formal announcement has been made by the two Bollywood actors yet.

According to Indian media, Katrina and Vicky Koshal will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week, after which they will tie the knot in Rajasthan in December.

Restrictions

According to sources, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Koshal have strongly instructed the event management agency not to make photos and videos of the bride and groom attending the wedding and upload them on social media, forming a security team to enforce this.

According to sources, Bollywood celebrities will also be invited to the wedding. All guests will be prohibited from taking photos or videos.